The daily dose: November 29, 2021

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
#Omicron concerns: Last evening, the Union Health ministry revised guidelines for incoming travellers into the country, and that’s been the state of vigilance across the country.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/omicron-health-ministry-revises-guidelines-for-international-travellers/article37742501.ece
#Genomic surveillance: The Centre is reviewing the plan to resume international flights, in line with what the PM recently said.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/will-review-date-of-resumption-of-global-flights-says-home-ministry/article37741917.ece?homepage=true
#Telengana on guard: The government said it was “well prepared'' to tackle concerns from Omicron.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/omicron-covid-variant-telangana-well-prepared-keeps-60000-beds-ready/article37745543.ece
# No evidence, says TN: There is no evidence of importation and transmission of the variant in Tamil Nadu, State Health Secretary said.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/omicron-variant-no-evidence-of-importation-of-virus-in-tamil-nadu-says-health-secretary/article37741801.ece
#Nasal spray makes progress: Meanwhile, on the intranasal Covid vaccine front, Bharat Biotech chief said Phase-II trials have been completed.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/bharat-bio-completes-phase-ii-trial-of-intranasal-covid-vaccine/article37738248.ece
#Tourism on tenter-hooks: The Indian tourism industry, which is hoping for a revival after being badly hit for almost two years, is on a wait-and-watch mode on the impact the new Covid variant Omicron might have on the sector.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/omicron-impact-travel-industry-in-wait-and-watch-mode/article37740237.ece
#Dharwad effect: Karnataka CM requests the Centre to bar entry of visitors from Omicron-affected countries. The State has also made it compulsory for visitors from neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala to undergo RT-PCR test or provide proof of a negative report which is not older than 72 hours.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-others/tp-states/article37744651.ece
#Up genomic surveillance: A leading molecular immunologist based in Germany has said that it is extremely important that “genomic surveillance,” or sequencing of variants should be increased 10 to 20 times since existing and new emerging ones have the capability to cause serious Covid-19 disease.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/ramp-up-sequencing-of-variants-by-10-20-times-dr-satish-ranjan/article37733683.ece
#Mapping the variant: Since early in the Covid pandemic, the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa has been monitoring changes in SARS-CoV-2. This was a valuable tool to understand better how the virus spread.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/the-hunt-for-coronavirus-variants-how-the-new-one-was-found-and-what-we-know-so-far/article37717119.ece
#Singapore defers plans: Singapore has deferred quarantine free-vaccinated travel lane (VTL) arrangements with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as a “precautionary move” to reduce the risk of importation and spread of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/omicron-covid-variant-singapore-defers-vtl-arrangement-with-qatar-saudi-arabia-uae-over-omicron-concern/article37745591.ece
#Modestly effective: At best, that’s what travel bans do, say experts.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/vax-mandate-may-work-better-against-omicron-covid-variant-risk-than-travel-ban/article37745447.ece
#Postcard from Mysuru: A snapshot of how local measures helped tackle the evolving virus.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/pulse/the-charge-of-mysurus-covid-mitras/article37736997.ece
