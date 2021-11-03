The daily dose: November 3, 2021

#Covaxin decision today? As the WHO takes up Covaxin’s last leg of review for now, a replug of an earlier BL explainer on WHO’s emergency use listing – and why it is important.

#Staff vaccinated: As many as 92 per cent of the teaching staff at schoolsacross the country are now Covid-19 vaccinated.

# Target first dose: Maharashtra CM sets a 100 percent target by November 30

# Monoclonal antibodies: Monoclonal therapy reduces severe disease and death in high-risk individuals infected with the Delta Variant of Covid-19 by 100 per cent, according to findings of a study, conducted by Hydrabad-based AIG Hospitals along with the Asian Healthcare Foundation, CSIR - Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Hyderabad and Institute of Life Sciences.

#On track: The United Nations and the World Health Organization’s latest strategy aims to ensure that at least 40 percent of the population of all countries are vaccinated by the end of 2021 and 70 per cent by mid-2022.

India has fully inoculated 23.6 per cent of its population so far and 52.6 per cent of its people have already received the first dose. Currently, around 59 lakh doses are being administered — on an average — every day in the country. If this pace is maintained, India would easily be able to fully vaccinate more than 40 per cent of its population before the end of 2021.