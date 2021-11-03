The daily dose: November 3, 2021

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
#Covaxin decision today? As the WHO takes up Covaxin’s last leg of review for now, a replug of an earlier BL explainer on WHO’s emergency use listing – and why it is important.
#Staff vaccinated: As many as 92 per cent of the teaching staff at schoolsacross the country are now Covid-19 vaccinated.
# Target first dose: Maharashtra CM sets a 100 percent target by November 30
# Monoclonal antibodies: Monoclonal therapy reduces severe disease and death in high-risk individuals infected with the Delta Variant of Covid-19 by 100 per cent, according to findings of a study, conducted by Hydrabad-based AIG Hospitals along with the Asian Healthcare Foundation, CSIR - Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Hyderabad and Institute of Life Sciences.
#On track: The United Nations and the World Health Organization’s latest strategy aims to ensure that at least 40 percent of the population of all countries are vaccinated by the end of 2021 and 70 per cent by mid-2022.
India has fully inoculated 23.6 per cent of its population so far and 52.6 per cent of its people have already received the first dose. Currently, around 59 lakh doses are being administered — on an average — every day in the country. If this pace is maintained, India would easily be able to fully vaccinate more than 40 per cent of its population before the end of 2021.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...