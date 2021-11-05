News

The daily dose: November 5, 2021

#Why child vaccines are tested separately: An immunologist explains how your immune system changes as you mature. As time passes, your immune system matures through different stages, much the way you advanced from crawling to standing, walking and running.

This process is one of the reasons scientists study the immune response to a vaccine in different age groups, and why, for example, the Covid-19 vaccines need to be tested separately in children ages 5-11 and those 12-16.

Why vaccine doses differ for babies, kids, teens and adults

#Europe’s Covid-19 resurgence: Europe and Central Asia face the “real threat” of a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks or already is experiencing a new wave of infections, the head of the World Health Organization's regional office said.

WHO Europe chief voices 'grave concern' about Covid rebound

#Uneasy calm: In fact, BL had spotlighted this surge as well, last week, as the global death toll crossed 5 million.

Uneasy calm: Global Covid toll at 5 million

#Merck anti-viral: Britain has granted conditional authorisation to Merck's coronavirus antiviral molnupiravir, the first pill shown to successfully treat Covid-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.

UK authorises Merck’s Covid-19 treatment pill molnupiravir

Covid-19
