The daily dose: November 6, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on November 06, 2021

File photo   -  PTI

We curate for you the top stories related to Covid-19

# Ancestry and risk: Scientists at the University of Oxford have identified a gene that may double the risks of lung failure and death from Covid-19, and could explain why people of South Asian ancestry have a higher risk of severe disease, according to a report.

Gene common in South Asians may double risk of Covid-19 death: Oxford-led study

# Covaxin exports: Bharat Biotech is gearing up to export significant quantities of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

Bharat Bio gearing up for Covaxin export

# Ocugen’s moves: Ocugen, the US-partner of Bharat Biotech, has applied to the US regulator on Covaxin’s paediatric use.

Ocugen seeks USFDA nod for EUA of Covaxin for paediatric use

# Pfizer’s pill: Pfizer’s experimental antiviral pill for Covid cut rates of hospitalisation and death by nearly 90 per cent, the drugmaker said.

New pill against Covid-19 reduces hospital, death risk by 90%: Pfizer

# Covid-cases at 10k: India recorded 10,929 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 3,43,44,683, while 392 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,60,265.

Covid-19: India adds 10,929 cases, 392 deaths

# Covax over shareholder profits: Against the backdrop of stark vaccine inequities, the WHO chief has urged Covid vaccine producers to put the Covax facility, which supplies vaccines to low-income countries, over shareholder profits.

‘Put Covax facility over shareholder profits’

Published on November 06, 2021

Covid-19
