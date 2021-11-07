The daily dose: November 7, 2021

#Hospital fire: The week ended on a tragic note. Eleven Covid-19 patients died and six were injured in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the government hospital in Ahmednagar city of Maharashtra after a fire broke out on Saturday morning. Ten deceased were above 60 while one of them was in the late 30s. An electrical short-circuit may have started the fire.

#High on festivities, low on vaccinations: Health experts have warned of a surge in Covid-19 cases after Diwali as a large number of people did not follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, as seen at overcrowded markets across the country and the general increase in social interactions.

# India’s toll: India saw a single-day rise of 10,853 Covid-19 infections, which took the country's total tally of cases to 3,43,55,536, while active cases have declined to 1,44,845, the lowest in 260 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,60,791 with 526 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

#Knocking at doors: Door-to-door Covid vaccination was held in Chennai with ministers of both the Centre and the State participating separately at different locations on Saturday.

#Wanderlust in pandemic times: If you have been waiting to unleash the free spirit in you after months of being tied down due to Covid curbs, this is the right time to travel to the US or the UK with global airfares ruling at a rock-bottom level.

In contrast, domestic airfares have hit the roof during the festival season

# Top-up shots: The UK’s health service has announced a one-month slash in booking times for a top-up Covid-19 vaccine shot, inviting those aged 50 and over to book their booster jabs after a five-month gap from their second dose.

