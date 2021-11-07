The daily dose: November 7, 2021

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
#Hospital fire: The week ended on a tragic note. Eleven Covid-19 patients died and six were injured in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the government hospital in Ahmednagar city of Maharashtra after a fire broke out on Saturday morning. Ten deceased were above 60 while one of them was in the late 30s. An electrical short-circuit may have started the fire.
#High on festivities, low on vaccinations: Health experts have warned of a surge in Covid-19 cases after Diwali as a large number of people did not follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, as seen at overcrowded markets across the country and the general increase in social interactions.
# India’s toll: India saw a single-day rise of 10,853 Covid-19 infections, which took the country's total tally of cases to 3,43,55,536, while active cases have declined to 1,44,845, the lowest in 260 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll has climbed to 4,60,791 with 526 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
#Knocking at doors: Door-to-door Covid vaccination was held in Chennai with ministers of both the Centre and the State participating separately at different locations on Saturday.
#Wanderlust in pandemic times: If you have been waiting to unleash the free spirit in you after months of being tied down due to Covid curbs, this is the right time to travel to the US or the UK with global airfares ruling at a rock-bottom level.
In contrast, domestic airfares have hit the roof during the festival season
# Top-up shots: The UK’s health service has announced a one-month slash in booking times for a top-up Covid-19 vaccine shot, inviting those aged 50 and over to book their booster jabs after a five-month gap from their second dose.
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...