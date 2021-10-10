The daily dose: October 10, 2021

# Gifts for vaccinating: Giving small gifts, reaching out to beneficiaries by phone calls and SMS, and issuing tokens are some of the ways people are being wooed to get their Covid vaccines during the special vaccination camps being held every Sunday in Tamil Nadu since September 12.

And the target is ambitious. The Tamil Nadu government hopes to exceed its first camp performance of 28.91 lakh vaccinations (September 12) on a single day.

Read more: TN State government hopes to vaccinate over 29 lakh people in one day

# Reprieve for syringe-makers: Syringe-makers have got some reprieve from the government on the export front. The Centre has clarified that restrictions put in place earlier this week were limited to three types of syringes, and for three months.

Read more: Government clarifies on export curbs on syringes

#Request on vaccines: The Pasteur Institute of India (PII) at Coonoor in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu will be able to supply vaccines for the country’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) by the first half of 2023, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

He was responding to a letter from DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson seeking production of Covid vaccines — both Covishield and Covaxin — at PII; the Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) at Chengalpattu and the King’s Institute in Chennai.

Read more: ‘Pasteur Institute will be able to supply vaccines for the immunisation programme by 2023’

#Low case count: India logged 18,166 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to3,39,53,475, while the active cases declined to 2,30,971, the lowest in 208 days. The death toll climbed to 4,50,589 with 214 fresh fatalities,according to Health Ministry data updated at 8 am.

Read more: India's active Covid-19 cases lowest in 208 days

# Jumbo centres: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had recently told the Bombay High Court that it does not apprehend the third wave of Covid, but the civic body continues to set up jumbo hospitals. Interestingly, the civic body has also roped in Mumbai’s private hospitals to run the jumbo Covid centres.

Read more: Private hospitals roped in to run jumbo Covid centres in Mumbai

# Six months to normalcy?Singapore may need as much as six months to get to a “new normal” in terms of easing restrictions and people resuming their previous routines in the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

Read more: Singapore PM says Covid-19 ‘new normal’ could take up to 6 months

# Dual immunity: It is a little-known fact that humans have not one but two immune systems. The first, the biophysical immune system – the one we’ve all heard much about – responds to infections as they enter the body, detecting and eliminating intruders such as the coronavirus. The second is the behavioural immune system, which adapts our behaviour to pre-emptively avoid potentially infectious people, places and things.

Read more: Covid-19 could nudge minds and societies towards authoritarianism