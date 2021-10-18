News

The daily dose: October 18, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on October 18, 2021

We curate some of the top stories of Covid-19 for you

# Maximum city, zero deaths: India’s financial capital Mumbai did not record any Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year. As per the government data released on Sunday, Mumbai reported 366 new Covid-19 cases.

# Wellness IPOs: The pandemic period has seem several healthcare companies ride the IPO wave.

# Covaxin tech review: The World Health Organization is set to take up the technical review of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on the 26th.

# Vaccinating children: As the Centre sets about reviewing vaccinations for children, it is being more guarded in recommending them.

Published on October 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like