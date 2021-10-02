The daily dose: October 2, 2021

Scripting a survival
# Grief counselling in time of Covid: As stress and anxiety lead to physical and mental disorders, there comes the time to counsel the grief a person is going through, after losing a loved one to Covid-19.
# Pandemic woes for the silver generation: It is essential to evolve with the changing times and always be prepared. Covid-19 has just made it even more pressing as mainstream infrastructure, mobility and processes here are hardly senior-friendly. And that’s why people are planning for senior living.
# Belated retaliation?: Or so some would say. But India has “retaliated” against the UK’s discriminatory move to quarantine travellers from India. In the midst of this though, spare a thought for travellers – specially those on emergency travels.
# October exports: How does production stack up to keep supplies going in India and abroad?
# DRDO tech-transfer: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman has said the technological information needed for the manufacture of 2DG, a drug developed by the organisation to treat Covid-19, has been transferred to several pharmaceutical companies.
# US vaccination requirements: Airlines, as government contractors, may fall under a December 8 deadline that enforces vaccination requirements. Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, just as the Biden administration steps up pressure on major US carriers to require the shots.
# WHO review of Covaxin: A look at what it involves, before a regulatory go-ahead is given, or not.
