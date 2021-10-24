The daily dose: October 24, 2021

# Staying ahead: Across the world, countries are going to invest in vaccine production and India needs to stay ahead- India’s vaccine-makers said to the PM.

#Deaths over 500: India added 15,906 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 3,41,75,468, while the active cases declined to 1,72,594. The death toll climbed to 4,54,269 with 561 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am, Sunday.

# On Saturday, it was 666: India's Covid-19 death count rises as Kerala's adds 'missing' deaths.

Kerala reported a steep spike in Covid-19 cases with 563 deaths being recorded on Saturday morning. According to the state government, the higher death count on October 22 is due to release of pending appeal counts.

#TN relaxes, cautiously: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till November 15 with further relaxations.

# Too early to call: India is unlikely to see a Covid wave like the devastating second one unless there is a new immune escaping variant but the lower number of cases does not necessarily mean the pandemic is now endemic, several experts have said.

# Singapore open to India, but ...: Singapore has decided to lift the ban on travellers from India from October 26 permitting them to enter and transit through the country. Travel from India, however, is subject to a ten-day compulsory Stay-Home-Notice (SHN) requirement at a dedicated SHN facility in the country.

# Life cut short: The coronavirus pandemic, which has affected the lives of people at different levels, has also caused a drop in the life expectancy of the country by almost two years, a statistical analysis by scientists of the city-based International Institute for Population Studies (IIPS) has revealed.

