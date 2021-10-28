The daily dose: October 28, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
# Covaxin’s tryst with the EUL: Could a US approval have helped speed-up the process for Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine in getting an emergency use tag?
Covaxin's lack of USFDA approval a roadblock in getting WHO green flag
# But why is an EUL important?
Importance of having an EUL for Covid vaccines
# No different strokes on an EUL:
EUL timelines: WHO is not creating differential requirements, says a top representative
#Knocking at your door: The Centre plans to take vaccines literally to your doorstep. “No district should be without full vaccination. Let us aim to cover all eligible with 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine by end-November 2021”, said the Health Minister.
For full Covid vaccination, Govt to soon launch "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign in poor performing districts
#Quad promise: India’s commitment to provide Quad sponsored vaccines to Indo-Pacific countries will be kept, the PM said, addressing the East Asia Summit (EAS).
India committed to provide Quad sponsored vaccines to Indo-Pacific countries: PM
#Surge in Singapore: The recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Singapore is being looked into, the country’s Health Ministry has said after it registered a record single-day spike of 5,324 new infections on Wednesday.
Covid-19 surge persists in Singapore, record 5,324 new cases reported
#Quarantine ship: Two experts and one budding naval architect with links to the Department of Ship Technology in the Cochin University of Science and Technology have floated the concept of a ‘Quarantine Ship’ as a means of isolating those stricken by a pandemic, like the Covid-19 outbreak.
