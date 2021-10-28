The daily dose: October 28, 2021

# Covaxin’s tryst with the EUL: Could a US approval have helped speed-up the process for Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine in getting an emergency use tag?

Covaxin's lack of USFDA approval a roadblock in getting WHO green flag

# But why is an EUL important?

Importance of having an EUL for Covid vaccines

# No different strokes on an EUL:

EUL timelines: WHO is not creating differential requirements, says a top representative

For full Covid vaccination, Govt to soon launch "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign in poor performing districts

India committed to provide Quad sponsored vaccines to Indo-Pacific countries: PM

Covid-19 surge persists in Singapore, record 5,324 new cases reported

A ‘Quarantine Ship’ to deal with pandemics