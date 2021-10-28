News

The daily dose: October 28, 2021

| Updated on October 28, 2021

# Covaxin’s tryst with the EUL: Could a US approval have helped speed-up the process for Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine in getting an emergency use tag?

# But why is an EUL important?

# No different strokes on an EUL:

#Knocking at your door: The Centre plans to take vaccines literally to your doorstep. “No district should be without full vaccination. Let us aim to cover all eligible with 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine by end-November 2021”, said the Health Minister.

#Quad promise: India’s commitment to provide Quad sponsored vaccines to Indo-Pacific countries will be kept, the PM said, addressing the East Asia Summit (EAS).

#Surge in Singapore: The recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Singapore is being looked into, the country’s Health Ministry has said after it registered a record single-day spike of 5,324 new infections on Wednesday.

#Quarantine ship: Two experts and one budding naval architect with links to the Department of Ship Technology in the Cochin University of Science and Technology have floated the concept of a ‘Quarantine Ship’ as a means of isolating those stricken by a pandemic, like the Covid-19 outbreak.

Published on October 28, 2021

Covid-19
