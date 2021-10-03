The daily dose: October 3, 2021

# Pandemic side-effects: The premium on term insurances is set to rise between 15 percent to 40 percent after reinsurers tightened underwriting norms in the wake of the Covid-19.

Read more: Covid impact: Term insurance premiums to rise up to 40% as re-insurers push up rates

#Vaccination surge: India surged past the 90-crore vaccinations-mark with more than 70 lakh shots administered on Saturday, The Health Minister has reiterated that India aims to vaccinate its entire adult population by the year-end.

Read more: India crosses landmark 90-crore jabs; 100% first dose in 6 States

# Delta destruction: Worldwide deaths related to Covid-19surpassed 5 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally,with unvaccinated people particularly exposed to the virulent Delta strain. An average of 8,000 deaths were reported daily over the last week, or around five deaths every minute, a report said.

Read more: Global Covid-19 deaths hit 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world

# Vaccines on everyone’s mind: The pandemic has made it clearer than ever before, how important it is to invest in healthcare. Now Colombia is exploring cooperation in the areas of vaccines, biosimilars and medical devices.

Read more: India, Colombia exchange views on cooperation in biotechnology sector

# Pandemic crisis in the neighbourhood: In January, the Bangladesh government published a strategy to support people displaced within its borders...Bangladesh is one of the world’s largest exporters of labou, with nearly 700,000 people getting jobs abroad annually prior to the pandemic. But thousands have been left without work in the last two years as the pandemic has slowed economies around the world, according to a report.

Read more: For Bangladesh’s climate migrants, pandemic job cuts fuel ‘multiple crises’