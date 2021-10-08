The daily dose: October 8, 2021

#UK quarantine storm blows over: Ending a diplomatic row over vaccine certification, the UK government has added India to its vaccine-eligible countries list for Covishield, which would mean fully vaccinated Indians will no longer be required to quarantine on arrival in Britain from October 11.

#UAE open for business: Main thoroughfares of Dubai throbbed with life as it welcomed visitors early on Thursday morning after Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, announced that the UAE has successfully fought back the Covid-19 virus.

#More travel: Singapore is working on allowing quarantine-free entry to travellers from the US who are vaccinated against Covid-19 before the end of the year, its Minister for Trade and Industry said. Singapore, a travel and tourism hub, began a similar programme for travellers from Germany and Brunei last month as part of a gradual easing of its Covid-19 border controls.

# GSK’s malaria vaccine has an India-connect: WHO recently recommended a malaria vaccine in Africa, born from 30 years of research by GSK and others. India’s Bharat Bio will play a key role in bolstering long-term supplies.

# More O2 plants: About 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants were launched under the now controversial “PM CARES” fund, across 35 States and Union Territories.

#Covid the educational divider: India’s school closures and its children’s lack of smartphone and internet facilities amidst the Covid-19 pandemic have worsened an educational divide, a recent UN report said. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/education/coronavirus-impact-worsens-indias-educational-divide-un-agency/article36854923.ece