The daily dose: September 12, 2021

# Vaccines from the sky: A pilot project in Hyderabad is looking at the feasibility of using drones to drop off medicines, of particular significance to inaccessible regions.

# Vax camps: Sunday will see a massive vaccination campaign in Tamil Nadu. And the backdrop to this is the steadily increasing coronavirus cases in the State – TN registered 1,639 on Saturday, up from 1,631 on Friday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,32,231.

After 1,517 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,399. The number of deaths registered was 27 and 1,58,623 samples were tested.

# More Covid-linked suicides: Kerala reported the fifth highest rate of suicides in the country in 2019 (24.3 per cent), which was significantly higher than the all-India rate (10.2 per cent). The worrying trend has only been gaining further momentum, especially during Covid times, says the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau in 2019.

