The daily dose: September 16, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on September 16, 2021

# Schools for vaccination: As India prepares to vaccinate children against Covid-19, experts suggest that schools and private paediatricians be roped into the vaccination process, as well. This is to avoid the trauma and hesitancy of being in an unfamiliar and crowded environment, they say.

# Africa slams vaccine makers in developed countries: Matters are coming to a head between global health administrators and drug-makers, as vaccine inequities play out in full public view. In fact, vaccine makers and developed countries came in for some strong comments from representatives with the African Union, GAVI and World Health Organization.

# Antiviral update: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals says its surveillance on anti-viral Favipiravir in real world settings was consistent with earlier findings that it provided symptomatic relief and improved clinical outcomes in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19.

# Constrained recovery: The Indian economy is expected to grow 7.2 per cent in 2021 with its recovery constrained by the ongoing human and economic cost of Covid-19, and the negative impact of food price inflation on private consumption, the UNCTAD said in its Trade & Development Report 2021.

# Covid-19 misinformation: India produced the largest amount of social media misinformation on Covid-19 due to the country’s higher internet penetration rate, increasing social media consumption and users’ lack of internet literacy, according to a new study. This was published in Sage’s International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions journal.

# Vaccination for US travel : The Biden administration is considering requiring vaccinations against Covid-19 and contact tracing of international visitors after the US revamps current broad restrictions that bar many foreigners from travelling to the US, a top White House adviser has said.

# No vaccinations please, we are religious! About 3,000 Los Angeles Police Department employees are citing religious objections to try and get out of required Covid-19 vaccinations. In Washington State, thousands of State workers are seeking similar exemptions. And an Arkansas hospital has been swamped with so many such requests from employees that it is apparently calling their bluff.

Published on September 16, 2021

