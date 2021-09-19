News

The daily dose: September 19, 2021

| Updated on September 19, 2021

We curate some of the top Covid-19 stories for you

# Ten in the last eleven: India has administered 80 crore vaccine doses. While it took the country 85 days to get to 10 crore vaccinations....the last 10 crore came in just 11 days.

Read more: India’s vaccination count crosses 80-cr mark; over 80 lakh on Saturday

# November reopening: Schools in Kerala will reopen on a limited scale in November after a Covid-enforced break of close to two years. Hotels and bars, though, may have to wait for longer.

Read more: Schools in Kerala to open in a limited way in Nov

# KYC -Know Your Covid insurances: With IRDAI extending the availability of two Covid-specific policies till March 31, 2022, time to refresh on the promises they hold out to policy-holders.

Read more: A refresher course on Corona Rakshak, Kavach policies

# Travel in Covid times: International travel is opening up, but the widespread Covid pandemic has made travel insurance an absolute necessity for responsible travel today. Apart from the obvious health-related risks, the uncertainty also extends to travel disruptions caused by Covid restrictions in destinations and or in transit airports.

Read more: Things to remember while insuring travel in Covid times

# Sops on Covid-19 drugs: The GST Council extended existing concessional GST rates on Covid-19 treatment drugs till December 31, 2021. A look at who would benefit.

Read more: Industry welcomes GST Council move on Covid drugs

# Covax falls short: Never tire of repeating this concern – as the latest supply forecast from Covax – the programme for sharing Covid-19 vaccines around the world – suggests that accelerating vaccination in low-income countries looks unlikely. Covax estimates it will have distributed 1.425 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021, significantly less than the 2 billion doses it was aiming for earlier this year.

Read more: Covax misses its 2021 delivery target

# Cuba for Vietnam: Abdala becomes the eighth Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in Vietnam. The country approved Cuba’s Abdala vaccine for use against the new coronavirus, as the south-east Asian country battles its worst outbreak.

Read more: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba

Published on September 19, 2021

