The daily dose: September 19, 2021

Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
# Ten in the last eleven: India has administered 80 crore vaccine doses. While it took the country 85 days to get to 10 crore vaccinations....the last 10 crore came in just 11 days.
# November reopening: Schools in Kerala will reopen on a limited scale in November after a Covid-enforced break of close to two years. Hotels and bars, though, may have to wait for longer.
# KYC -Know Your Covid insurances: With IRDAI extending the availability of two Covid-specific policies till March 31, 2022, time to refresh on the promises they hold out to policy-holders.
# Travel in Covid times: International travel is opening up, but the widespread Covid pandemic has made travel insurance an absolute necessity for responsible travel today. Apart from the obvious health-related risks, the uncertainty also extends to travel disruptions caused by Covid restrictions in destinations and or in transit airports.
# Sops on Covid-19 drugs: The GST Council extended existing concessional GST rates on Covid-19 treatment drugs till December 31, 2021. A look at who would benefit.
# Covax falls short: Never tire of repeating this concern – as the latest supply forecast from Covax – the programme for sharing Covid-19 vaccines around the world – suggests that accelerating vaccination in low-income countries looks unlikely. Covax estimates it will have distributed 1.425 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021, significantly less than the 2 billion doses it was aiming for earlier this year.
# Cuba for Vietnam: Abdala becomes the eighth Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in Vietnam. The country approved Cuba’s Abdala vaccine for use against the new coronavirus, as the south-east Asian country battles its worst outbreak.
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...