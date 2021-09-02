News

The daily dose: September 2, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on September 02, 2021

We curate some of the top Covid-19 stories for you

# Day 1 at school brought much excitement for students in many States, but also some anxiety for the parents. Many will be watching the possible spread of Covid-19 cases, to keep it well under control.

#The Indian Council of Medical Research is said to launch a portal to help patients download RT-PCR test reports. This comes in the wake of fake test certificates used by tourists at several places.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reviewed the supply and availability of Covid-related essential medicines in the country.

# Meanwhile, Mumbai ramps up on its vaccination, as a host of festivals are in store.

# Internationally: Berlin will be home to a new hub for pandemic and epidemic intelligence, an international initiative to be better prepared for global disease threats. This comes at a time of virus variants and a search for the SARS-CoV-2’s origins.

# More from Berlin, WHO’s chief reiterated his opposition for the “widespread use of boosters” in healthy people, as poorer countries suffered from low vaccine coverage.

# Visually, a look at the graph of Covid-19 cases in the country, last month.

# And finally, if Twitterati remembers the picture of politician Shashi Tharoor breaking a coconut this Onam, well, Covid’s pretty much broken the back of such temple offerings and people who make a living from it.

Published on September 02, 2021

vaccines and immunisation
coronavirus
Covid-19
