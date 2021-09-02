The daily dose: September 2, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
# Day 1 at school brought much excitement for students in many States, but also some anxiety for the parents. Many will be watching the possible spread of Covid-19 cases, to keep it well under control.
#The Indian Council of Medical Research is said to launch a portal to help patients download RT-PCR test reports. This comes in the wake of fake test certificates used by tourists at several places.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reviewed the supply and availability of Covid-related essential medicines in the country.
# Meanwhile, Mumbai ramps up on its vaccination, as a host of festivals are in store.
# Internationally: Berlin will be home to a new hub for pandemic and epidemic intelligence, an international initiative to be better prepared for global disease threats. This comes at a time of virus variants and a search for the SARS-CoV-2’s origins.
# More from Berlin, WHO’s chief reiterated his opposition for the “widespread use of boosters” in healthy people, as poorer countries suffered from low vaccine coverage.
# Visually, a look at the graph of Covid-19 cases in the country, last month.
# And finally, if Twitterati remembers the picture of politician Shashi Tharoor breaking a coconut this Onam, well, Covid’s pretty much broken the back of such temple offerings and people who make a living from it.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...