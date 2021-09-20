The daily dose: September 20, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
# Hidden heroes: Away from the attention that Covid-19 vaccines are getting, there’s much activity in research labs on other tools in the kit to treat those infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Antivirals and monoclonal antibodies or small molecules (pills) are the “hidden heroes” the biopharmaceutical industry is putting its money on.
# TN’s vaccine pickup: Tamil Nadu on Sunday administered 16.02 lakh vaccinations (as of 9 pm) — much more than the set target of 15 lakh — as part of the second mega vaccination camp. The first mega camp held on September 12 ended with a historic high coverage of 28.91 lakh.
# Kerala’s positivity swings: Covid test positivity rate continued to swing between the 15-20 per cent range and came in at 17.34 per cent on Sunday when 1.13 lakh samples were tested. Deaths compiled, including backlog accruing from past few days were reported at 152 taking the cumulative toll to 23,591.
# Pandemic push to contact-less tech: As the demand for travel increases, the industry also gears-up to meet mandated health protocols to ensure passenger safety.
In such a scenario, technologies that enable contactless travel becomes critical. This could include contactless check-in through touchless kiosks, touchless boarding leveraging facial recognition, touchless check-in at the hotel, and more, says an expert.
# Pandemic premiums: And oddly enough, despite the strife of the pandemic, consumers appear to have turned to premium appliances to seek convenience and comfort. Products such as fully-automatic front-load washing machines, frost-free refrigerators and bigger-sized TVs have been witnessing an up-tick in sales, strengthening the premiumisation trend in the country according to market intelligence firm Gfk.
# Canada votes in a pandemic: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled on an early election in a bid to win a majority of seats in Parliament, but now faces the threat of being knocked from power in Canada’s election on Monday.
Trudeau is betting that Canadians will reward him for navigating the coronavirus crisis better than most countries did. Canada is now one of the most vaccinated nations in the world and Trudeau's government spent hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up the economy amid lockdowns.
