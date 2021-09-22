News

The daily dose: September 22, 2021

Jyothi Datta PT | Updated on September 22, 2021

We curate some of the top stories of Covid-19 for you

# UK travel troubles explained: The last few days have seen much discussion in India over the changed travel rules in the UK. This video explains the problem.

# Pubic concern resulted in UK saying it was engaging with India on the vaccine certification.

# And finally, India’s External Affairs Minister and Foreign Secretary have gone on record in different public fora saying the issue was being taken up and even cautioning of reciprocal action.

# Vaccine trials: Bharat Biotech has completed trials on its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin for those aged below 18, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, said on the sidelines of a Pharmexcil event.

# Single-dose & booster data: Real-world data from the US confirmed the “strong and long-lasting” protection against Covid-19, provided by J&J’s single dose vaccine, the company said. The study on boosters also demonstrated positive results, it added.

# Kerala’s high mortality: Kerala’s Covid test positivity rate (TPR) and daily new cases continue to show signs of stabilising, although at an elevated platform; but deaths have defied all calculation, springing back to beyond the 200-mark on Tuesday to 214 and taking the cumulative toll so far during the pandemic to 23,897.

Published on September 22, 2021

coronavirus
Covid-19
