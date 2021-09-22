The daily dose: September 22, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
# UK travel troubles explained: The last few days have seen much discussion in India over the changed travel rules in the UK. This video explains the problem.
# Pubic concern resulted in UK saying it was engaging with India on the vaccine certification.
# And finally, India’s External Affairs Minister and Foreign Secretary have gone on record in different public fora saying the issue was being taken up and even cautioning of reciprocal action.
# Vaccine trials: Bharat Biotech has completed trials on its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin for those aged below 18, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, said on the sidelines of a Pharmexcil event.
# Single-dose & booster data: Real-world data from the US confirmed the “strong and long-lasting” protection against Covid-19, provided by J&J’s single dose vaccine, the company said. The study on boosters also demonstrated positive results, it added.
# Kerala’s high mortality: Kerala’s Covid test positivity rate (TPR) and daily new cases continue to show signs of stabilising, although at an elevated platform; but deaths have defied all calculation, springing back to beyond the 200-mark on Tuesday to 214 and taking the cumulative toll so far during the pandemic to 23,897.
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...