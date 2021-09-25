The daily dose: September 25, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
# Local vaccine tie-ups: Now Zydus Cadila has entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Biologicals Private Limited to make and supply the ZyCoV-D vaccine drug substance from its integrated biologics centre at Dharwad, Karnataka. Shilpa Medicare also makes Russian vaccine Sputnik V at the same location.
# Covid-19 vaccines on the agenda: As outlined ahead of the talks between the heads of both countries, combating Covid-19 was one of the issues discussed at the meeting between the US President and Indian Prime Minister.
# Call on Roche/Regeneron: The treatment arsenal against Covid-19 just got stronger with the inclusion of Regeneron’s antibody cocktail in the updated guidelines from the World Health Organization. The addition of this two-drug treatment — casirivimab/imdevimab — however, came with a call to companies and governments to address its high price and limited supplies.
# Vaccine On Wheels: A start-up incubated at the Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship and IIT Hyderabad has entered into a collaboration with the Telangana Government to support its Covid-19 immunisation drive.
# IIL on course: In line with projections, Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) is set to make Covaxin substance to three million doses per month, and will touch 10 million doses per month by December.
# Maharastra schools: Physical classes in schools would resume across Maharashtra from October 4, the State government has said.
