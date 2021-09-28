The daily dose: September 28, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
#Poised for vaccine exports: It’s just as well that India is once again set to produce vaccines for the rest of the world, says Business Line’s edit today.
#Reopening schools: This needs to be done in a phased manner, starting with primary sections with proper implementation of multi-layered COVID-19 mitigation measures, say experts at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in a recent article by them.
ICMR experts favour phased reopening of schools with multi-layered Covid mitigation steps
#Fashion recovers: Post the second pandemic wave, the fashion retail segment has begun witnessing recovery trends, according to ICRA. However, it added that the segment is expected to reach pre-Covid level of sales only by the second quarter of FY23.
Covid-frayed fashion retailers seeing sales recovery, says ICRA
# Men dying by suicide: The number of suicides in the adult male population in Mumbai increased during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, revealed information got through the RTI.
Covid-19: Number of suicides by men in Mumbai increased during the pandemic
# Employment, despite Covid: Nine organised sectors of the economy appear to have weathered the Covid second wave well, employing 3.08 crore in the April-June quarter, which is 29 per cent higher than the 2.37 crore people they had on their rolls in 2013-14 (according to the sixth Economic Census).
Weathering Covid second wave, nine sectors employ 3.08 crore in Q1
# High-five: India on Monday administered over one crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, crossing the mark for single-day vaccinations for the fifth time. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra led the tally.
Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 1 crore daily doses for the fifth time
