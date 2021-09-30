The daily dose: September 30, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
# Australia’s surge: A clear signal to all, there’s no place for complacency. Victoria state in Australia has reported 1,438 new coronavirus cases — almost 500 more than the previous high set a day just earlier. Australia's second-most populous state on Thursday also reported five more deaths from Covid-19 in the latest 24-hour period.
Covid-19 virus case numbers surge in Australia's Victoria state
#Hotel’s request: Meanwhile, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India has submitted a representation to Maharashtra Chief Minister to extend business hours.
Maharashtra hotels and restaurants want return to regular timings
# International obligations: A top Republican senator has welcomed India’s decision to resume the export of Covid-19 vaccines and asked the country to increase its production to meet its international obligations. India last week said it will resume the export of Covid-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021.
US senator lauds India’s decision to resume Covid-19 vaccine export
#WHO’s hot seat: An election for a new WHO chief gets on the road, against the backdrop of an untamed pandemic.
# Pandemic lessons: This history of pandemics shows that the lessons learned can help transform, or the status quo can continue to exist. The truth is that we need to do much more in healthcare. The virus knows no boundaries — it has struck both rich and poorer countries equally, providing a reminder that it can disrupt the channels of global trade and capital and redefine globalisation to national interest first.
