The daily dose: September 4, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
# Not out of the woods, yet. BusinessLine’s editorial today states it clearly – the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid continues to lurk. With the festive season approaching, no time to rest on some comforting indicators so far.
# The Apex Court expressed its displeasure over a delay in framing guidelines for issuance of death certificates to the families of those who died of Covid, and directed the Centre to file a compliance report by September 11.
# To continue with the Supreme Court, it has stayed Kerala’s move to conduct offline exams due to concerns with rising cases in the State.
# Staying with Kerala, the Centre informed the Kerala High Court that the interval of 84 days between the first and second dose of Covishield was based on the technical opinion that it would provide the best protection against Covid.
# In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, new Covid cases inch up to 1,568.
# On vaccine supplies, AstraZeneca and the European Commission say they have settled a vaccine supply agreement to the region, ending litigation against it. And while the Serum Institute is not involved in this, concerns remain on its own exports to other low and middle income countries.
