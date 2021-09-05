News

The daily dose: September 5, 2021

Updated on September 05, 2021

We curate some of the top Covid-19 stories for you

# Sunday begins on a grim note as another virus is reported from Kerala, still reeling from Covid-19. Nipah has struck Kerala for a third time after 2018 and 2019, when a 12-year-old boy has died in Kozhikode this (Sunday) morning after having been confirmed a positive case.

The development has come as bolt from the blue for Kozhikode district which is already fighting an unrelenting transmission of the Covid-19 virus. The district has been consistently recording 3,000 to 4,000 Covid cases on a daily basis and hospitals are witnessing a steady stream of incoming patients.

Read more: Nipah strikes Kerala again; 12-year-old dies

# Meanwhile, the night curfew and Sunday lockdown in Kerala looks set to continue for the time being, subjected to a review on Tuesday.

Read more: Kerala to review night curfew, lockdown on Tuesday

# In neighbouring TN, its was a good day at the vaccinations! A record 6,20,255 number of persons were vaccinated in Tamil Nadu on Saturday - the highest so far in a single day. The previous highest number of Covid vaccination in a day was 5,75,648 persons administered on August 31.

Read more: TN inoculates record 6.20 lakh people in a single day

# On the vaccination front, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed vaccination coverage in the North East and the Hill States/UTs - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand. He urged them to complete the first dose coverage among the population aged above 18, besides looking at dose two in the elderly and vulnerable.

Read more: Health Secretary tells N-E and hill States to step up vaccination

# India, meanwhile, has sent oxygen to Sri Lanka, as the island nation grapples with the Third wave.

Read more: India sends another 150 tonnes of oxygen to Sri Lanka

# More from the region, Vietnam will receive 20 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Russia this year. The statement came after a meeting in Hanoi between Vietnam's defence minister, Phan Van Giang, and Russia's deputy defence minister, Alexei Krivoruchko.

Read more: Vietnam to get 20 million Sputnik V coronavirus doses from Russia in 2021

Published on September 05, 2021

