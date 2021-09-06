The daily dose: September 6, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
# Kerala’s now dealing with Covid-19 and Nipah. The Centre has sent a team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to Kerala to provide technical support to the State where a case of Nipah has been detected in the Kozhikode district.
# Also dealing with a surge in viral cases besides Covid-19, are people in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Hospitals in these States are registering a rise in the number of patients affected with viral fever. In fact, the UP Government has said it has reserved Covid-19-dedicated beds equipped with oxygen for the treatment of viral diseases including dengue.
# Last week, UK's vaccine advisory body refrained from recommending universal Covid-19 vaccination for healthy children in the 12-15 age group. But that has not dampened the anticipation of parents and pediatricians in India who appear to be more optimistic about vaccinating kids. They are, however, hopeful that more data would continue to be generated on the vaccines used in children.
# Internationally, Israel has said that tourists must have proof of a second Israel Health Ministry-recognised coronavirus vaccination within the past six months, or have had their third vaccination, in order to qualify for entry.
# And in Pulse this issue, an early warning system to catch the virus variants, as genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country take wing.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...