The daily dose: September 6, 2021

# Kerala’s now dealing with Covid-19 and Nipah. The Centre has sent a team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to Kerala to provide technical support to the State where a case of Nipah has been detected in the Kozhikode district.

# Also dealing with a surge in viral cases besides Covid-19, are people in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Hospitals in these States are registering a rise in the number of patients affected with viral fever. In fact, the UP Government has said it has reserved Covid-19-dedicated beds equipped with oxygen for the treatment of viral diseases including dengue.

# Last week, UK's vaccine advisory body refrained from recommending universal Covid-19 vaccination for healthy children in the 12-15 age group. But that has not dampened the anticipation of parents and pediatricians in India who appear to be more optimistic about vaccinating kids. They are, however, hopeful that more data would continue to be generated on the vaccines used in children.

# Internationally, Israel has said that tourists must have proof of a second Israel Health Ministry-recognised coronavirus vaccination within the past six months, or have had their third vaccination, in order to qualify for entry.

# And in Pulse this issue, an early warning system to catch the virus variants, as genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country take wing.