The farmer who got ‘Modi’s promised ₹15 lakh’

In August last year, when Dnyaneshwar Janardhan Awate, a small farmer from Paithan taluka in Aurangabad district, received ₹15,34,624 in his account he was beyond delighted. He wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for fulfilling the promise made during the 2014 election campaign. Voters had been captivated by Modi’s promise to bring back black money from abroad and deposit ₹15 lakh in every citizen’s bank account.

Awate, like many other farmers in his village, had been waiting for this moment. So when the money flowed into his account, he withdrew ₹9 lakh to construct a house.

Just as work on the concrete house was drawing to a close, the bank stopped him from withdrawing the remaining money. Around December the local gram panchayat and the government administration had realised that the fund allocated to the Pimpalwadi gram panchayat under the 15th Finance Commission was “ mistakenly” deposited in Awate’s account.

The bank, the gram panchayat and the administrative officials are now pointing fingers at each other, but all of them are agreed that Awate should return the money. Someone had apparently mistakenly provided Awate’s bank account number instead of the gram panchayat’s for the money transfer. Now, the poor farmer is a worried man. Bank of Baroda has asked him to return the amount and warned him of legal action by the government.

“When ₹15,34,624 was deposited in my account all of a sudden, I waited for 4-5 months to know about the amount. I felt that Modiji has done this. He [Modi] had said [during 2014 elections] that black money will come back to India and everyone will receive about ₹15–20 lakh,” says Awate. He has a two-acre piece of unirrigated land and says his poor financial condition will allow him to return the money only in instalments.

Fellow villagers support Awate and are demanding that the bank must convert the amount withdrawn by Awate into a home loan.

A dream house has come true for Awate, but the nightmare of a repayment not of his making will haunt him for a long time.