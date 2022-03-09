The Hindu Group named ‘Publisher of the Year 2021’ by WAN-IFRA

In total, the group won two golds, one silver and two bronzes at the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2021

The Hindu Group (THG) has been named the ‘Publisher of the Year’ for the second consecutive year at the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2021 owing to the highest number of tallies on the points table.

The Hindu Group won two golds, one silver and two bronzes at the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2021. THG shared the honour with HT Media Ltd., for 2021.

Over the last year, The Hindu Group has crafted many customer-facing campaigns to engage its readers. #BringBackMilkBikisClassic campaign for Britannia received gold and bronze in Best in Audience Engagement and Best Branded/Sponsored Content category respectively, while Kissan Protein Champs – Knowledge Series & Brain-teasing Activities won silver in Best in Audience Engagement category.

‘FreadOMSALE 2021’ won bronze in Best Reader Revenue Initiative category. Further, Unacademy Let’s Crack CSE won a gold in Best Branded/Sponsored Content category.

‘Recognition of our work’

“On behalf of my colleagues at The Hindu Group, I am happy to accept the award for the second time. The award is a recognition of all that our people do. It is their collective ability to imagine and deliver better value and experiences to our readers, subscribers and advertisers and engage better with the communities that we serve,” LV Navaneeth, Chief Executive Officer, The Hindu Group, said at a virtual ceremony while accepting the honour.

The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) is the global organisation of the world’s press. It has a network of 3,000 news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, and 60-member publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries.

South Asian Digital Media Awards are presented in ten different categories including Best Website, Audience Engagement, Newsletter, Use of Online Video, Brand Marketing Campaign, Reader Revenue Initiative and Covid-19 projects among others. Over twenty judges from across the globe evaluated the entries and chose the winners.

The Hindustan Times, Times of India Digital, NDTV Convergence, and The Quint were among other winners.