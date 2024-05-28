Made of Chennai, a brand campaign by The Hindu won under ‘Best in Audience Engagement’ category at the WAN-IFRA 2024 Digital Media Awards Worldwide in Copenhagen, Denmark. The awards ceremony held on May 27, acknowledges excellence and groundbreaking digital innovation across a range of categories that recognise the changing way people receive and engage with news.

In the online press release by WAN-IFRA, the jury members of the awards said, “The campaign is an amazing project connecting people and the city via comprehensive touch points across various media. A testament to how powerful a media platform could be when it’s used in a very creative way!”

Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of The Hindu Group said, “The award for Made of Chennai highlights the city’s deep affection for The Hindu. I would like to thank WAN-IFRA and applaud their efforts for bringing to the fore some of the best efforts from across the globe.”

The Hindu Made of Chennai, launched during the Madras Month in August 2023, was a 45-day celebration of the city’s birthday. This initiative successfully created a vibrant community of Chennai enthusiasts, engaging them both online and offline. It honoured the city by showcasing its people, art, culture and all the elements that make Chennai distinctive.

The World Association of News Publishers is the global organisation of the world’s press. Its mission is to protect the rights of journalists and publishers around the world to operate independent media. It provides its members with expertise and services to innovate and prosper in a digital world and perform their crucial role in society.