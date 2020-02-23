The time is right for Rahul Gandhi to return as Congress’ chief, says Harish Rawat

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Amid growing concerns in the Congress over leadership issue, senior party leader Harish Rawat on Sunday put his weight behind Rahul Gandhi, and said it is the right time for him to return as party chief.
His remarks come when party leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Sandeep Dikshit have called for fresh elections to the Congress’ top post, respecting Rahul Gandhi’s decision to opt out.
Rawat said Rahul Gandhi’s message of accountability in the wake of party’s Lok Sabha poll débâcle has been received well, and its purpose fulfilled and it is time for him to move forward. “The party’s rank and file want Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress chief again. We strongly feel that this is the right time for him to take over as the country is facing several issues,” Rawat told PTI.
“The Congress leadership feels this is the time when Rahul Gandhi should come forward and lead the party once again,” he said, adding that there are concerns over Sonia Gandhi’s health and she should not be over-burdened.
The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, however, said the final call will be taken by Rahul Gandhi.
Sonia Gandhi was appointed as the interim Congress president in August last year after Rahul Gandhi resigned taking moral responsibility for the party’s Lok Sabha poll débâcle.
Rawat said social divisions being created in the country due to issues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, sharp rise in unemployment, economic downturn and agrarian crisis make it important for Rahul Gandhi to return soon.
The AICC general secretary noted that these issues are responsible for the country being in “complete disarray”.
Asked about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra assuming a more significant role in the party, Rawat said she is already part of the Congress leadership. “Priyanka Gandhi has said several times that Rahul Gandhi is her leader. There is no confusion regarding her role in the party,” he said.
Speculation is rife that the Congress will hold a plenary session in April after the Budget session of Parliament is over.
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
A facelift is being given to a ‘geological gem’ in Maharashtra, a unique site ‘visited’ by a meteorite 50,000 ...
An NGO makes aprons innovative tools to educate the young on reproductive health
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Indices are hovering around the 50-DMA and the momentum oscillators signal weakness
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...