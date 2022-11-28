The joy of Yeldhi Hariprasad, a 38-year-old weaver in Telangana’s Sircilla town, knew no bounds on Sunday. He has a reason.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mentioned his name and talked about the handwoven G20 logo on a 24x12 inch cloth in his ‘Man Ki Baat’.

“I was amazed at seeing the precious gift that he sent to me,” the Prime Minister said, relating instances of people from different parts of the country writing to him on India’s taking over of the Presidency of G-20.

He also mentioned the letters that he received from Subba Rao from Pune and Tushar Jagmohan from Kolkata on the same subject.

When asked how did he get the idea, Hariprasad said he was keenly following the news about the recent G-20 summit in Indonesia.

“I felt elated when I heard that India is going to head such a prestigious forum. It is a matter of pride for all of us in India. I thought I should do whatever I can to celebrate the moment,” he told businessline over phone from Sircilla.

It took three days for the weaver to weave the logo on a small cloth.

“I then approached local BJP leaders who sent it to the Prime Minister’s office. I was not quite sure if it would be considered. Glad that they have,” he said.

Seeks support

Hariprasad felt that a lot needs to be done to support the handloom sector.

“I would like to train others in the craft if I get necessary equipment,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit