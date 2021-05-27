The Wuhan “lab leak” theory takes centrestage, again

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The “lab leak” as a source of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 had been negated twice over by the World Health Organization-convened expert team that had labelled the theory as “highly unlikely”.
But that did not stop the rumblings of disbelief from certain scientific and political quarters that believed that a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the source of the virus and not the wet-market in the area that reportedly sold live and endangered animals for meat.
In perhaps the most significant voice yet on the issue, United States President Joe Biden has asked his intelligence community “to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion” and report in three months.
“Back in early 2020, when Covid-19 emerged, I called for the CDC to get access to China to learn about the virus so we could fight it more effectively. The failure to get our inspectors on the ground in those early months will always hamper any investigation into the origin of Covid-19,” the US President said.
The US intelligence community (IC) had already been tasked with the job, he said, to check whether the virus had emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory. And the current position was, he said, “that two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter – each with low or moderate confidence – the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.”
While former US President Trump and other American officials had thrown their weight behind the “lab leak” theory, the WHO’s expert team had said, it was “highly unlikely”. After the WHO team’s first briefing from Wuhan received much flak for negating the lab leak option, WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that “all hypotheses remain on the table”.
In a later briefing, experts pointed to leads on possible infections way back in October 2019 and references to possible sources in China, outside of Wuhan — which the world came to recognise as Ground-Zero of the pandemic. The first official identification of the virus is dated only in December 2019. They also spoke of difficulties in accessing raw data and said asymptomatic cases may have been off radar.
Adding to the intrigue, recent media reports suggest that researchers had been hospitalised with Covid-like symptoms. While China has refuted these theories, the world will be tuning in three months on, to know if it has indeed got any closer to understanding the source of the virus that has taken a high global toll.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
‘AOTD’ is laced with Zack-styled fan service: Slow-motion scenes, a lot of gore and next-level action
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...