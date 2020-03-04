Their achievements belie their age

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
Age, it is said, is just a number. Young Changemakers live that statement. Every year BusinessLine Changemaker Awards receives a lot of nomination from youngsters, some in their teens, for the good work they have done. This year, too, the story was the same. Here are the nominees for the Young Changemaker category:
All of 19, this social inventor and entrepreneur has been lauded for his initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His start-up, Energinee Innovations, is making all the right waves, be it providing skills to prisoners or transforming temple waste into eco-friendly and upcycled products. Through his venture, the otherwise-stigmatised undertrials get upskilled and find a means of livelihood.
She wields the written word and the power of technology to bring about change that she wants to see. Gupta is the founder and CEO of Liberate: My OCD Fighter, a mental-health app, which not only allows users to understand their experience with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) better, but also offers methods to combat them. Liberate currently has over 3,000 users in India and the US.
This 17-year-old, along with his group of about 10 friends, is on a mission to end open defecation. Now, almost every house in his village, Raipur Nayakheda, in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, has a toilet, and open defecation is virtually non-existent there. Mewada’s idea has now spread to over 20 nearby villages and is inspiring many other youngsters to take up similar issues.
These are the faces behind Bandicoot, the robot that removes accumulated sludge and plastic waste that clog manholes, and helps bring down deaths due to manual scavenging. The four are the founders of Genrobotic Innovations, a start-up that specialises in designing robots to address social issues. The firm has embarked on a movement called #MissionRobohole to replace men with robots for scavenging.
Five years ago, in 2015, Baldota founded DARE – Defence Against Rape and Eve-Teasing – in an attempt to make girls physically and mentally tough, to thwart physical attacks and tackle difficult situations. So far, her organisation has trained over 2.75 lakh girls in about 1,400 schools in the South, and has a network of nearly 500 trainers. It aims to train at least 10 lakh girls by 2022, and is roping in more volunteers to multiply the impact.
With an eye on zero-waste future through sustainable change, the two brothers started a non-governmental organisation One Step Greener, which runs a monthly door-to-door pick-up service for dry recyclable waste and helps residents reduce their waste footprint. Through the process, the organisation has saved enough energy to provide power to 44,891 average Indian homes for a day.
The winner for this category will be revealed at the Awards function to be held in New Delhi on March 6. The event is supported by LIC, Tata Sons, Dell, Qualcomm, PepsiCo, and Nestle among others.
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
Investors can bargain-hunt for blue-chips and continue with their mutual fund SIPs
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
Dividends are not guaranteed and are declared at the discretion of the fund house
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...