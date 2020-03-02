News

Thinking of giving up my social media accounts, tweets PM

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 02, 2020 Published on March 02, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he plans to give up his social media accounts on various platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” he tweeted.

 

The prime minister is active on social media, especially on Twitter, where he has 53.3 million followers.

Published on March 02, 2020
social media
people
celebrity
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Delhi riots: A week on, fear continues to grip survivors