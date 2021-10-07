Third edition of ‘Straight Talk’ on Oct 11

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The third edition of ‘Straight Talk’, a regional brand summit organised by B2B marketing, advertising and media publisher Medianews4u, will be held on October 11 at Hyatt in Chennai.
Straight Talk is a platform where top regional brand owners and custodians from South India converge under one roof to share their growth journey, success stories, and offer insights and perspectives through multiple knowledge sessions.
The theme is ‘Predicting the Consumer Pulse and Pivoting for Growth - Lessons from Pandemic’.
BusinessLine is the media partner for the event.
K Chandiran, MD, Chennai Silks; AD Padmasingh Isaac, Founder Chairman & MD, Aachi Group of Companies; Vijay Vasanth, MD, Vasanth & Co, are some of the confirmed speakers for the event. P Madhavan, EVP, TVS Tyres; Mahesh Anand, President Decorative Paints, Nippon India; T Sivaraman, MD, Classic Polo Garments; Ramachandran Venkataraman, Director & COO, V Guard Industries; Udaykumar Pasupathi, Branch Head, OMD Chennai, are some of the business leaders who will be part of the event.
“We have always been at the forefront in connecting the media-marketing, advertising, and entertainment fraternity together.
“We have played a crucial role in bringing the regional brands from the south to the forefront. We are back with the third edition of Straight Talk,” said Vijay Vishwanath, Founder & CEO, Medianews4u.
“Straight Talk is the only forum that represents the regional and retail brands in the southern market. Various knowledge sessions by veterans and experts will surely enlighten the industry professionals with valuable insights on brand building,” said Umanath Venkitachalam, Editor-in-chief, Medianews4u.
The event will see audiences from the media, marketing, advertising and entertainment fraternity.
