For ardent fans of the Chola Dynasty, Tanishq is offering a new range of collectible coins this Akshaya Tritiya, inspired by the grandeur of the dynasty. In September last year, the Tata Group owned Tanishq unveiled The Chozha, an exclusive jewellery collection to celebrate the thalassocratic empire.

“The unveiling of the coins is in continuation of the celebration announced last year,” R Sharad, Regional Business Head - South, Titan Company Ltd, told businessline. “This is the first of its kind collectible coins to be launched by Tanishq,” he added.

Nataraj Nanayam is a tribute to the spirit of creation, greatness, and new beginnings, evoking the majesty of the Chola era’s art and the deep spiritual resonance of Lord Shiva’s Nataraja form.

Vetriyin Kaarigai Nanayam, a historic coin from the Chola dynasty, is minted to commemorate the victories and serves as a reminder of the value of perseverance and determination in achieving great success. Karanthai Victory Nanayam honours the bravery and valour of the Chola warriors who fought and won the Battle of Karanthai, a shining symbol of the Chola dynasty’s power and legacy.

Rajendra Chozha Nanayam embodies the spirit and legacy of one of the greatest emperors of the Chola dynasty. The coins are available in 4, 8, 22 and 26 grams. Tanishq has introduced 1,000 collectible coins. This Akshya Tritiya, the buying pattern should be good despite the high gold price, he said.

Tanishq has 423 retail stores across India with over 50 each in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, he said.