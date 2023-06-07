In a bizarre case of poor corporate governance, Milestone Furniture, a BSE-SME listed company has delayed announcing its quarterly results because its chartered accountant has “disappeared”.

In a statement to the stock exchange, the company said, “The Board Meeting held on 25th day of May 2023 ... discussion was held on Financial Results; the Chairman told the board that the existing Chartered Accountant named CA Bhupendra Gandhi disappeared and is not answering the calls, so the financial statements are pending due to unavailability of financial data as well as the absence of persons-in charge of the data. The company is trying its best to resolve the issue so that BSE as well as ROC compliance in this regard can be done at earliest.”

While the company is looking for its accountant, it is also scouting around for an MD and Company Secretary.