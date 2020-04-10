This contactless smart dustbin works on voice command

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
A research team from Punjab-based Lovely Professional University (LPU) has developed an interactive smart dustbin, ‘Ally’, for use in hospitals and medical centres.
“It is a contactless waste collection and disposal bin,” said a student member of the team. “Ally follows voice commands, moves on a predefined path inside a controlled environment, helps contactless collection of waste by opening its lid/ flip automatically, senses its current status or level and initiates the disposal procedure once the waste is filled to a predefined threshold and gets ready for reuse.”
“At times such as the present, there is a pressing need for frontline workers to work in a safer environment, and Ally is a smart contactless dustbin in that sense,” the student added.
The contactless bin has been conceptualised and developed under the aegis of the $1-million fund set up by LPU to combat the outbreak of Covid-19.
Prabin Kumar Das, Vanka Vinay Kumar and KM Vaishanvi Gupta were the student members of the team behind the development of Ally, along with professors Lovi Raj Gupta, Rajesh Singh and Anita Gehlot.
The team developed a prototype of the bin and conducted successful trials within the university, said Ashok Mittal, Chancellor, LPU, adding, “We are now looking for industrial partners to commercialise the product. The final product is expected to be ready for deployment in two months.”
The estimated cost of the prototype, which is 3 ft tall, 1.5 ft wide and weighs around 5 kg, is ₹20,000. LPU expects a 25 per cent drop in the price post commercialisation.
“Ally can be extremely relevant for picking waste from quarantined areas like rooms, without any human contact. The fact that it works via voice commands makes it easy for the hospital staff to use it,” said Mittal.
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Opt for business spin-offs, freeze on investments
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...