This face shield developed by NITK costs only ₹12

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on May 12, 2020 Published on May 12, 2020

National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) in Mangaluru taluk has developed a low-cost face shield to protect healthcare workers fighting Covid-19.

Arun Isloor, professor and head of the Department of Chemistry of NITK, said it has been developed using locally available material and costs around ₹12 a piece.

Isloor said he has used a yoga mat, transparent polyester sheet, a synthetic adhesive and hook-and-loop fastener to make the shield.

The face shield can be used for 90-100 days, and is washable.

Research scholars Praveen of Mechanical Engineering and Syed Ibrahim of Chemistry Department helped him in this project.

K Umamaheshwar Rao, Director of NITK, handed over 300 such face shields to the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, Sindhu B Roopesh, in Mangaluru recently.

