This festival season, Tanishq celebrates the Chozha

Arun Narayan, VP Category, Marketing and Retail, Tanishq and Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM- Marketing at the unveling of 'The Chozha' collection in Chennai on Tuesday

Launches a timeless jewellery collection inspired by the Golden Dynasty

Inspired by the grandeur of the mighty Chola Dynasty, Tanishq on Tuesday unveiled The Chozha, an exclusive jewellery collection to celebrate the thalassocratic empire and to unravel the treasure trove of divine splendour.

Referred to as the “golden age,” the Chola Dynasty displayed characteristics of wit, valour, and benevolence. The Regal collection draws its inspiration from three key pillars of the dynasty: the magnificent temple architecture; literature; and the five metals used to make idols, said Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager, Marketing, Tanishq, a Titan Company Ltd.

“We looked at inspiration from all these and said what are the symbols, motives, and nuances that we can incorporate in to jewellery that women can wear and adorn,” she added.

There will be a collection of 60 pieces—from 15 gm to 180 gm—ranging from studs to necklaces—with prices between ₹75,000 and ₹6 lakh. The collection will be the key attraction this Diwali in Tamil Nadu, she said.

The Chola necklace, an ode to the mighty king Raja Raja Chozha, is an inspiration from the towering “vimana” of the Thanjavur temple. The Chola coin necklace holds visual depictions of Karna, a celebratory victory dance flanked on the top and bottom by the “silambu varikumudham,” a design in the main tower of the Gangai Konda Cholapuram temple.

The Raja Gopuram necklace is a royal re-creation of the grand gateways of the Brihadeeshvara Temple in the form of a 22-carat gold miniature. The Soda Sadheepam necklace is reverence in the form of a resplendent ornament. It is named after the 16 elements sacrosanct to the pooja rituals performed for the deity.

The Mangalam necklace is a piece of history that sparkles with the spirit of auspiciousness. The pendant holds an image of the Karandhai victory coin that depicts a celebration of victory over the Pandyas.

In the past, Tanishq has done jewellery from historical inspirations like Jodha Akbar and Padmavath, and temple-inspired jewellery. However, this is the first time that Tanishq has done it in detail, researched it, nuanced it with experts. It took 12-18 months to launch this collection. She added that a team of experts spent days researching the Thanjavur temple, Gangai Konda Cholapuram, and Darasuram.

Tamil Nadu is a large jewelry market, and Chennai has always had an eye for art, literature, architecture, and jewellery. She added that this collection is mainly for special occasions like Diwali or weddings.