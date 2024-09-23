Chief Executive officer of US tech giant Nvidia, who participated in a roundtable conference in New York hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is having its moment and all businesses have to seize this opportunity.

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, which specialises in artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated computing, was among the 15 technology industry leaders who participated in the roundtable held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Sunday (local time). "This is India's moment. You have to seize the opportunity," said Huang.

Huang also noted that India is home to the world's greatest computer scientists and Nvidia is looking forward to partnering with India on the newly emerging technology of artificial intelligence.

"India, as you know, is also home of some of the world's greatest computer scientists. So this is a great opportunity. Artificial intelligence is also a new industry, a new manufacturing industry that's very important and so I'm looking forward to partner with India in a very deep way to make that possible" said Huang.

Sharing his experience of meeting with PM Modi, Huang highlighted that he enjoyed the meeting and called PM Modi "an incredible student" who wants to learn about technology and AI to explore the opportunities for India.

He said, "I've enjoyed so many meetings with the Prime Minister. He's such an incredible student and every time I see him, he wants to learn about technology, artificial intelligence, the potential and opportunity for India, and the impact on India, society and industry. And so I was delighted to be here to talk about it".

He also shared that India is the third largest country in startups and to sustain the startup ecosystem, the AI infrastructure is needed.

"India is the home of the third largest startup economy and so this new generation of startups are all based on AI and in order to do so, you have to have AI infrastructure," said Huang.

He also shared that every IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) has an Nvidia AI Centre of Excellence where teaching professionals teach students how to upskill into this new world of AI. He stated that AI has democratised computing.