N.R. Narayana Murthy, Infosys Ltd’s co-founder, said India now has the right opportunity to scale its ability to innovate, both for itself and rest of the globe.

Speaking at the India Global Innovation Connect in Bengaluru, Murthy said that the time is now for India, as friction to Indian ideas has reduced, and other countries reaching a saturation point in innovation.

“This is the best time to be an entrepreneur in India,” Murthy said. Today’s leaders have a lot of responsibility, to lead by example, accountability, fairness, honesty, speed, imagination, and quick decision making, he added.

Murthy also said that he has tremendous admiration for today’s entrepreneurs. “Today’s entrepreneurs are much smarter than I was,” he said. Entrepreneurs today face huge competition to get access to customers and acquire the right talent, the two ingredients to success and were easier to obtain in the past, he explained.

The Infosys Co-founder also said that, disclosing bad news about the company will, in turn, be beneficial for the company in hindsight. He also shared some anecdotes from his time at Infosys about how safe it is to disclose bad news sooner.

The Global Innovation Connect is a global conference on startups, where more than international investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators interacted with the Indian startup community.