Thomas Cook India & SOTC see strong travel demand from couples segment

Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its group company SOTC Travel have identified strong pent-up demand from India’s couples segment. To capitalise on this significant opportunity in the face of the limited reopening of international borders, the companies have curated special honeymoon and romantic travel products across top locales in India.
Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, “Our Honeymoon packages are designed to cater to newly-wed couples who have missed out on their honeymoon during the last 18 months or are planning their wedding shortly. Our special romantic products start at ₹16,990 with itineraries that can be co-curated with our experts – as per the interest of the couple. We are also targeting couples wanting to travel for special occasions, celebrate anniversaries or just spend quality time bonding with their partner. Our itineraries set against exotic locales, offer exclusive elements to ensure a truly once in a lifetime experience.”
Set against spectacular locales, the romantic escapades feature a range of exclusive experiences designed for newly-weds and couples looking to spend quality time together — at India’s favourite honeymoon destinations like Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, the North-East, Rajasthan, Goa, the Andamans, Coorg/Ooty and Kerala.
Daniel D’Souza, President & Country Head, SOTC Travel, said, “The pandemic has been particularly tough for newly-weds – with travel restrictions coming in the way of their honeymoon. Keeping this in mind, we have curated delightful romantic escapades across India’s favourite destinations, complete with bespoke and unique experiences. Our range of experiences extends from romantic getaways, luxurious stays, to thrilling adventure activities for couples to finally spend some much-needed quality time together.”
Personalised elements have been thoughtfully incorporated for couples to ensure the perfect romantic getaway: a night under the stars in a luxury tree house overlooking magical waterfalls, cruising aboard a luxurious houseboat, exclusive accommodation with private plunge pools and spectacular lake views, a private chauffeur-driven personalised local tours or guided heritage walks, a picnic lunch set in an apple orchard or dining in the moonlight.
For romance with a bit of adventure, included are thrilling seaplane rides, an elephant safari, scuba diving, snorkeling, kayaking, zorbing, parachuting or exciting treks. Rejuvenation options on offers are spa-wellness therapy, a traditional Ayurveda couples massage, etc.
