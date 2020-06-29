Thoothukudi killings: Opposition to launch nationwide protests demanding justice

The Opposition parties have decided to launch a nationwide protest demanding the arrest of police personnel allegedly responsible for the custodial killing of a father and son in Sathankulam police station, Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

The Congress said its top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have stated that such an incident is unacceptable and unjustified. “The custodial death of father-son duo is very painful, it is hurting all of us. We demand immediate arrest of the police officers who are responsible for this,” Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar said.

She charged that the police officers concerned have a record of being harsh on people. “This was a brazen display of power. We stand with complete solidarity with the victims. The Tamil Nadu government needs to take immediate action against the officers. The Government will fail if they not do this,” she added.

Earlier, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury condemned the shocking incident. “They were, reportedly, brutally beaten which caused their deaths. The concerned police personnel must be booked under IPC section 302. State government must provide employment to one person of the family and rupees one crore compensation to the family. A high level inquiry must be ordered into the circumstances leading to the magistrate’s action of remanding them, despite serious injuries, to a far away prison (despite nearby prisons); doctors who sent them to prison instead of hospital and prison officials who did not note the grievous injuries while admitting them,” Yechury said.