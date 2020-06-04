Though hurting, realty developers see light ahead

Turning adversity into opportunity
Cummins to boost global business from India
With projects cancelled or delayed due to Covid-19, developers say it is difficult to estimate when projects will get back on track, and how growth will be impacted.
As real estate companies attempt to inch back to normalcy in the coming months, there are certain key factors developers are cognizant of, such as impact on labour force availability and tackling the many disruptions to construction component supply chains. All these factors have the potential to cause substantial construction delays and project cost overruns well into 2021.
The pandemic-induced lockdown measures may have stalled delivery, reduced output value and delayed completion date of many realty projects. However, with the domestic situation gradually improving, the challenge that developers face is to have the capability to take on new projects quickly. These were some of the topics under discussion at a recent webinar.
Property site 99acres organised a webinar late last month, where experts spoke on the challenges faced by developers in completing under-construction projects, the prospects of investing in commercial and residential markets and the government measures required to bail the real estate sector out of the current crisis.
Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Housing, said, "Every disruption, whether it be a global financial crisis or sectors going through cyclical issues, brings on consolidation. Like every other sector, real estate is also going through a phase of consolidation."
Noting that the Covid-19 crisis has only accelerated the transition towards the digital medium, Dutt said, “Many investors, not looking at real estate as an asset class 10 years ago, are re-entering the market. The depreciating rupee value has also helped NRIs to reconsider real estate as an investment option,” he said.
On the sales front, Tata Housing CEO said, “While we expected sales to dry in the first quarter owing to the Covid-19 crisis, there have been nearly 50 per cent conversions, which is encouraging. For branded players offering quality projects, there may be a short-term setback, but a gradual revival is certain in the next 6-12 months. With narrow profit margins, a price cut does not seem likely.”
Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global Group, and Chairman, Assocham National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development, said, “Home loan rates are already at a 10-year low, which is currently at 7.5 per cent. Despite this, there is scope for another cut. Banks should have enough funds to lend at low rates.”
Highlighting the challenges faced by developers, Aggarwal said, “Though there is an on-ground issue of migrant labourers, developers are tackling the issue. Be it rolling out incentives to prevent migration of labourers to their home towns or adoption of technology to complete ongoing projects, all possible solutions are being explored."
Mahesh Khaitan, Director, Salarpuria Sattva Group, said, “While it would take 1-2 quarters more for the commercial market to revive, the retail market, being the worst hit, will take a couple of quarters to get back on track.”
Sushil Mohta, Chairman, Merlin Group of Companies and President, CREDAI West Bengal, said, “The government should seriously consider creating rental stock for all income classes. The model needs to develop properly and rental stock should grow in India. For that, we need a lot of reforms like the Rent Control Act.”
Noting that rental housing is needed to house migratory workers, construction workers, etc, Mohta said this could definitely bring the real estate sector back on track.
Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist and National Director, Knight Frank India, said, “While real estate has traditionally been considered a lucrative investment tool, things have changed and there are only end-users in the market now. The current juncture has, however, altered sentiment yet again as stock and equity markets have crashed, mutual funds are dwindling and almost all investments are struggling to make profits. In a situation like this, real estate still holds ground as a lucrative investment.”
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Cummins to boost global business from India
The already good-looking compact SUV gets new kit even for lower trim variants. This will help it retain its ...
Porsche’s heritage design special is designed to woo buyers wearied by the pandemic and its rigours
The lockdown was imposed for way too long, and will need up to a year to recover, says MD Ashwath Ram
In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had announced its plan to wind up six of its debt funds
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
The June futures contract of zinc on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which was largely consolidating ...
Breaking above a key long-term resistance at ₹235, the stock of Wockhardt jumped 5 per cent on Thursday with ...
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...