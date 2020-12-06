‘Threat of lethal heatwaves looms large from 2030’

India could become one of the first places in the world to experience heat waves that cross the survivability limit for a healthy human being, says a report on ‘Climate risk and Response in Asia,’ from the McKinsey Global Institute (MGI).

Without targeted adaptation action, around 160- 200 million people in India could annually bear a five per cent chance of being exposed to a lethal heatwave as early as 2030, a cumulative likelihood of 40 per cent over the decade centred on 2030, the report said.

Chances of a lethal heatwave

The probability of being exposed to a lethal heatwave at least once in the decade centred on 2050 in Asia could increase to 80 per cent. Large cities in parts of India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan could be among the first places in the world to experience heat waves that exceed the survivability threshold.

Asia accounts for more than two-thirds of the global GDP at risk from effective outdoor working hours lost due to increased heat and humidity by 2050. Between 310 million and 480 million people in India are likely to live by then in urban areas threatened by lethal heatwaves.

Unsafe daylight hours

“We estimate that the number of daylight hours during which outdoor work is unsafe will increase approximately 15 per cent by 2030, resulting in a 2.5-4.5 per cent, or $150-250 billion, the risk to GDP,” said Jonathan Woetzel, Director, MGI, and Senior Partner of McKinsey & Company in Shanghai.

As the pace and scale of adaptation in Asia increase, the region can take advantage of opportunities such as infrastructure investment. Massive investment in infrastructure amounting to $1.7 trillion annually through 2030 provides a unique opportunity to embed climate risk into infrastructure design.

Embed climate risk in plans

An compelling adaptation plan for the region includes diagnosing risk and enabling a response, protecting people and assets, building resilience, reducing exposure, and financing and insuring. Woetzel said that managing climate risk would require planners to ‘embed climate risk into all decision making, adapt to climate risk and decarbonise to reduce future risk.’

“India is uniquely positioned to effectively respond to growing climate risks given its growing demand and massive upcoming investments in infrastructure, power and industry. It could set the trend by shifting from coal to renewable energy in the power mix, decarbonising industrial operations, reforming forestry and electrifying daily life, transport, and buildings.”

The frontline of changing climate

Suvojoy Sengupta, Partner, McKinsey & Company, and co-author of the report, said that India is on the front line of a changing climate. “As we seek to grow the economy - and remain a key source of growth for the world - climate change is a critical challenge that the region will need to manage and mitigate,’’ he added.

Climate change impact could mean an annual probability of a yield decline of 10 per cent or more for four major crops (rice, corn, soy, and wheat) might increase from 12 per cent today to 39 per cent by 2050 for India. Concurrent climate shocks could trigger higher food prices or disruptions to the food supply.