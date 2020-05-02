Three Covid deaths, 12 new positive cases reported in Karnataka

Karnataka reported three Covid-19 deaths and 12 new positive cases on Saturday. This takes the total death toll to 26 (one non-covid) and total number of cases to 601.

A death was reported from Davangere, where a 69 year old male patient (no 556), was admitted on April 28 with history of SARI and past history of diabetes and IHD (heart disease) died due to cardiac arrest on May 1 night.

Patient No-590, 82 year male resident of Bidar admitted on April 27 with a compliant of SARI died on April 28 at designated hospital in Bidar, found positive for Covid-19.

The third death is patient no-557, a 63 year male resident of Bengaluru urban with diabetes, hyper tension, hypothyroidism and renal failure was on dialysis, multiple myeloma on chemotherapy admitted on April 30 died on May 2 due to cardiac arrest.

On the new cases front, of the 12 new cases Bengaluru urban reported four, Vijayapura, Tumkuru reported two cases each and Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Bagalkote and Belagavi reported one case each.

Fever clinics

On Saturday, in 31 Fever Clinics of BBMP, a total of 158 people have been screened and till on date 6,190 people have been screened. In 527 Fever Clinics in the state, a total of 8,392 people have been screened and till date 1.84 lakh people have been screened. In 100 Fever Clinics of private hospital and colleges which were operationalized, a total of 1,138 people have been screened and till date 11,515 people have been screened.

Migrants

S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, without giving actual number of migrant workers or stranded people, said majority of the workers are from the states of Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and north east.

“They said that they want to visit their homes once,” he added.

Now, as per the consolidated revised guidelines for Covid-19 from the Ministry of Home Affairs on movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others stranded at several places, the state government is working out the modalities with Indian Railways.

The minister said “Migrant workers and stranded people who want to travel from other States to Karnataka and also from Karnataka to other states can register at https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in /Sevasindhu/English. The actual travel details and mode of travel will be intimated later.”

On Saturday, Karnataka chief secretary has issued orders on extension of Covid-19 lockdown for a further period of two weeks. The new guidelines on lockdown spelt out measures to be taken for Red, Orange and Green zones for strict implementation.