Three more test positive for Zika virus in Kerala

PTI Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on July 21, 2021

Total reported cases rise to 41

Three more persons tested positive for Zika virus in the State taking the total reported cases of the infection to 41, of which 5 are active, Kerala Health Minister Veena George, said on Wednesday.

Two residents of Anayara aged 26 years and 37 years and one person (25) from Pettah were diagnosed with Zika, the minister said in a release.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the Minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory.

