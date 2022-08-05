Three shutters of Mullaperiyar reservoir to open soon

Three shutters of the Mullaperiyar reservoir on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu will be opened by 30 cm each at 11.30 am this (Friday) morning following incessant overnight rain in the catchment areas, the Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said here. At least 543 cubic metres of water impounded by the more than a century-old structure will be released for the first two hours, which will be scaled up to 1,000 cubic metres later.

Idukki may follow suit

Sources in the government said though the situation is not anywhere close to the historic floods of 2018 or 2019, the Idukki reservoir, largest in the state, and the Thenmala reservoirs too are expected to be opened sooner than later. The condition on the banks of the Chalakkudi River in Thrissur district that threatened to go out of hand last night (Thursday), however, is now under control, according to the Revenue Minister K Rajan who represents the district in the Cabinet. But an alert has been sounded as the Kallada River in Kollam continues to be swollen.

Red alert called off

Last night’s red alert has been withdrawn from eight districts while the next high orange alert is valid in Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod for today (Friday). Both rivers Periyar and Moovattupzha are flowing under the danger mark, but authorities have sounded a vigil here as well. Affected people have been evacuated from Alappuzha where several of the major rivers empty themselves into. Stayboats have been kept on standby in the vulnerable Kuttanad lands here. A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in the Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad, and Kannur district on Friday.