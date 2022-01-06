Thundershowers descend from hills into plains of North-West India

Rain or thundershowers were experienced at most places over the hills across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and the plains over Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A weather bulletin issued on Thursday morning said that rain or thundershowers also streamed into a few places over West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh and isolated places over East Rajasthan and Gujarat as a prevailing western disturbance and an offspring circulation weighed in on them.

Induced cyclonic circulation

The IMD located the parent western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over North Pakistan on Thursday morning as a parent trough watched from aloft over South-East Pakistan and adjoining South-West Rajasthan. The induced cyclonic circulation over South-West Rajasthan is now over West Rajasthan.

Significant rainfall reported (in cm) on Wednesday are Katra-5; Baderwah, Batote and Banihal-3 each; Pahalgaon and Qazi Gund-2 each; Kupwara and Srinaga -1 each; Amritsar-2; Ludhiana-1; Bikaner -2; Ganganagar and Jodhpur-1 each; and Tehri-1.

Thundershowers broke out over West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh until Thursday morning. Dense fog enveloped parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the hills of West Bengal, Sikkim and Tripura.

Moderate to dense fog

Moderate fog hung in over parts of East Rajasthan, Delhi and West Madhya Pradesh while it was shallow over West Rajasthan, Assam and West Uttar Pradesh as the warm, moist air swept up by the cyclonic circulation from the Arabian Sea passed over a ground cooled by the winter.

Dense fog reduced visibility was to 50 metres at Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Agartala and Malda; 200 metres at Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Safdarjang (Delhi), Gwalior, Patna and Kailashahar; and 500 metres at Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jhansi, Sultanpur, Lucknow and Guwahati.

North-West India will likely experience a deja vu since a fresh western disturbance, apparently a stronger one than the prevailing system, comes home to roost from Thursday night.

Second western disturbance

It will preside over ‘high’ moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea that will be directed into both North-West and Central India until Sunday. The moisture will get blasted into the heights of the Himalayas to cool and form clouds and set off fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall over the hills.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is forecast over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh on Friday and Saturday and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday. It will be scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate over the plains of North-West and adjoining Central India until Sunday.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms accompanied with hailstorms may fan out over Madhya Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday and over Vidarbha on Sunday, the IMD said.

Thundershowers for South

Dense to very dense fog may descend in isolated over parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, hills of West Bengal and Sikkim and dense fog over Odisha, plains of West Bengal, West Assam,Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until Friday.

An extended outlook for January 11-13 said that the incoming second intense western disturbance may trigger scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorms over the plains of North-West, Central India and adjoining East Peninsular India while some of it will filter into Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands as the system interacts with the easterlies.