TickerPlant launches crypto super app

TickerPlant, a subsidiary of 63 moons technologies, has announced the launch of CryptoWire — a global crypto super app.

The app will provide real-time market prices and insight, news, knowledge, research, training, information and data platform. It seeks to empower participants by keeping the information comprehensive and unbiased.

CryptoWire users will gain access to Crypto University, CryptoTV and CryptoWire itself.

Digital varsity

Crypto University is a digital university that offers courses on the ABCs of crypto, and super specialised courses for those who wish to learn in-depth.

CryptoTV is a dedicated 24x7 crypto and blockchain YouTube channel and mobile IPTV which provides in-depth analysis and awareness of global developments, trend reports, discussions, and debates from international experts.

Wire service

The eponymous CryptoWire is a wire service with tools like arbitrage opportunities identification, watchlist creation, lending & borrowing rates.

“CryptoWire will be the most credible port of call for entry into the Crypto Universe providing credibility and stability,” said Jigish Sonagara, Managing Director and CEO of TickerPlant.

“We are converging the system to engage with all stakeholders and expand the sphere of knowledge to a wider community,” he added.