TIDCO & GE to set up Centre of Excellence for Aerospace Research in Tamil Nadu

GE Aviation, a world leader in aircraft engines and technology development, has partnered with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO) to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in emerging technologies.

Governed by the special purpose entity (SPV) of TIDCO, the CoE aims to create an ecosystem of advanced research and development using additive technologies.

In a press statement, GE Aviation, said, the CoE is the result of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between both organisations in 2021. An investment of about ₹141.26 crores over five years was proposed to be funded by TIDCO and GE in two phases, it added.

‘A significant milestone’

“The GE partnership with the government of Tamil Nadu is a significant milestone in the growth of the aerospace and defense ecosystem in the State. With the establishment of this facility, Tamil Nadu will emerge as an aerospace and defense hub for research and development and advanced manufacturing of aerospace parts,” B Krishnamoorthy, IOFS, Additional Secretary and Project Director, TIDCO, said in the statement.

He also added that the partnership with GE will help attract investments in the defense and aerospace sector for the State.

Areas of focus

The CoE will work towards the technology development of aviation engine parts such as compressor heat exchangers, combustor components, casing, frames, gears, and splines. It will also take up projects in the development of predictive analytical solutions for additive manufacturing (AM) for industry 4.0.

The CoE will aim to develop Indian intellectual property for the AM technologies including materials, machines, and design software to provide specific technology solutions.

“The CoE can leverage GE’s technology and research capabilities in an agile environment. GE’s team will be backed by its India technology center team located in Bengaluru, which has been working on aerospace technology design development for over 20 years” said Vikram Reddy, General Manager, Aviation Engineering, GE, on the collaboration.